Senate bill would make it easier to punish illegal shrimp ‘dumping’

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Shrimpers say this is the best time of the year to harvest the crustaceans, but most of the shrimp boats in this seafood capital are tied up on the docks these days.

James Mason, who has fished his entire life, said it simply isn’t profitable to go hunting for shrimp.

“Haven’t been out in a year,” he said.

The Wilmer resident said that to make ends meet, he has been working at a shipyard not far from where the Capt. Mason sits idle. He said he even tried working for a month on an oyster boat in New Jersey.

“Never been this bad,” he told FOX10 News. “But if they don’t – if the government doesn’t step in and try to help the commercial fishermen, we’re gonna be in foul shape.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) last month offered legislation that would create a task force to monitor foreign subsidies of shrimp and other agricultural products. He said he hopes that would greatly speed up enforcement.

“We noticed the things that have been holding back our shrimp industry, especially down in the Mobile area,” he said. “We want to give them a fair opportunity to get a good price for their shrimp. We have great shrimp down there.”

According to data provided by Tuberville’s office, shrimp is selling for less than $1 a pound, down from $6.50 in 1980.

Ernie Anderson, who employs 16 people at his seafood processing facility in Bayou La Batre, said the industry can’t survive on those prices. He said product is building up at his company, Graham Shrimp Co. He said it is taking about 10 days for shrimp boats to be able to unload their product; typically, it is only a day or two.

The United States already imposes anti-dumping duties, but Anderson says the process can take years. It requires the industry to document violations and then take it to the International Trade Commission to build a case. It can cost the industry hefty legal fees, he added.

“If we’re having a violation of trade – you know, those rules – it could take us up to two to three years to collect data, and then the industry has to initiate that process,” he said.

Anderson said he hopes Tuberville’s bill, if it becomes law, will allow the government to monitor violations “in real time, so that we don’t down the rabbit hole.” That, in theory, would lead to swifter action against international violators.

Nelson said unfair competition comes in two forms – governments subsidizing costs of agricultural producers and governments guaranteeing producers a minimum profit regardless of revenues. Both cases, he said, drive the cost of shrimp and other products below the point where American companies can be profitable.

It’s not just shrimpers that are hurting. DeBruce Nelson, who owns a business that sandblasts and paints vessels, says it has ripple effect throughout the local economy.

“Right now, we’re in crisis because they all tied up,” he said. “And it’s a domino effect. When these boats are not out making money, then we can’t do the refurbishing – keep ‘em pretty, keep ‘em looking good. Everybody right now is just running these vessels into the ground trying to survive.”

Nelson said it will take more than promises of better future enforcement.

“We need some help, and I’m talking about urgent help,” he said. “If we don’t get some help, I don’t’ know if we’ll survive.”

Added Mason: “Everybody in this bayou is hurting. Everybody. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

