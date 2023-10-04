Advertise With Us
Some residents calling for ‘no wake’ zones on Halls Mill Creek after deadly boat wreck in August

There are those who think the ‘no wake’ zones are critical for water safety, and there are others who don’t believe it’s necessary.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents near the Halls Mill Creek area are calling for ‘no wake’ zones after a fatal boat wreck claimed two lives in August.

Several others were rushed to the hospital.

District 4 City Councilmember Ben Reynolds, who represents the area, says he’s been relaying the residents’ concerns to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“There are a lot of concerned citizens about boats going too fast throughout Halls Mill Creek. They want to see some ‘no wake’ zones. ‘No wake’ zoned are speed zones established by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” said Councilmember Reynolds.

Morgan Holderer is a concerned mom and strong proponent for the ‘no wake’ zones. She says she and her family often spend time in Dog River and Halls Mill Creek.

“You’re having fun until somebody is killed,” she stated. “You can’t predict sun in your eyes- you can’t predict that there is ‘nobody is on the river’ and people just out going to dinner or my kids-most of the time if we take them tubing, it is when everybody is off the water.”

On the flipside, there are those who don’t want the speed enforcements.

“I got other calls from folks saying ‘look, we ski and wakeboard on Halls Mill Creek and we don’t want ‘no wake’ zones over there’” said Councilmember Reynolds.

Brian Young is one of those against the ‘no wake’ zones, and he’s often on the water teaching his kids to ski.

“Halls Mill Creek is a little narrower- it forces people to slow down. If I can’t take my family to Halls Mill Creek to ski, you’re saying ‘okay go to the wide part of the river’. The wide part of the river is where nobody pays attention- it’s the Wild West out there. There’s no speed limit- everybody is driving their boats fast... people are texting and driving,” he said.

Young says he hopes there can be a compromise.

“All of this has kind of came out from that wreck that happened at night- you know, maybe there’s a negotiation in here to make Halls Mill Creek ‘no wake’ just at night,” he suggested.

Reynolds is encouraging people with concerns to submit their feedback to ALEA.

Meanwhile, FOX10 News reached out to ALEA for a statement on where the status of the potential ‘no wake’ zones stand, and we still have yet to hear back.

