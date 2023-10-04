Sunny and pleasant day continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off sunny and pleasant this morning, and these conditions will only continue into this afternoon. We will stay sunny and dry, with more clouds moving in this afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will be slightly above average, maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Humidity continues to stay low, contributing to the crisp feel. Hazy skies are lingering, due to wildfire smoke being pulled down from Canada. This will lead to lower air quality and more hazy skies for the next few days. Overnight, we will cool down into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to stay sunny and dry. Daytime highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to be above average for the remainder of the work week. Rain chances creep back in by Friday, but the weekend forecast is where major changes come! We will dip down into the mid-to-upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, with sunny and dry conditions! Overnight lows Saturday night are even expected to drop into the mid-50s, and possibly the 40s heading into next week! Make some outdoor plans for this weekend, it will feel great!

Tracking the tropics, we just have Tropical Storm Phillippe, which is on the northern side of Puerto Rico. It is expected to track north and stay a Tropical Storm into the weekend. After that, it is expected to weaken into a remnant low by Sunday and push into Maine and Canada. The rest of the Atlantic and Gulf are quiet.

Have a great week!

