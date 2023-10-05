Advertise With Us
Hire One

3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; Suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths

Latest News

Conversation with Representative Jerry Carl on McCarthy's ousting
Conversation with Representative Jerry Carl on McCarthy's ousting
Reputed member of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ pleads guilty in Mobile to stealing tens of thousands
Reputed member of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ pleads guilty in Mobile to stealing tens of thousands
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, is walked outside the West Wing...
Biden’s dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner