Advertise With Us
Hire One

6th annual Gulf Coast Challenge kicks off at Mardi Gras Park

This is all leading up to the big HBCU game happening this Saturday.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A week long of festivities for the 6th annual Gulf Coast Challenge kicked off Wednesday night at Mardi Gras Park.

R&B group Shai hit the stage along with several other performers.

This is all leading up to the big HBCU game happening this Saturday.

Hundreds of people will be packing out Mardi Gras Park this week including performances from Marvin Sapp, Rich Boy, and Young Joc.

Finishing off the week with a pep rally and secondline parade through downtown Mobile.

The challenge claims the title of “The Ultimate HBCU Experience” as the Jackson State Tigers will be hitting the field against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Executive Director Tim Hale says tonight was just the beginning.

“They can look forward to an exciting week! It’s gone be off the chain. Fun for the entire family all week long so it’s up. We ready. It’s kickoff,” Hale said.

The experience was a first for some, who wanted to come out and partake in the fun.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s my first time here. I saw it on tv advertised and I wanted to be a part of it. I went to an HBCU myself, Albany State College,” Robert Russ said, attending for the first time.

It wasn’t a first for everyone.

Lowenstine Robinson says this is her second year in a row, and she’s enjoying how much the event has grown and what it’s doing for the city of Mobile.

“I encourage everybody to come out and enjoy themselves,” Robinson said. “Because we got plenty of security and everything down here. It should stay here. Because it’s revenue and money for Mobile. The more people come here the more revenue we get.”

Football fans will be heading out to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths

Latest News

AAA Alabama offering fee VIN etching service
AAA Alabama offering free VIN etching service
Two Mississippi counties awarded an additional $1 million in disaster relief
Two Mississippi counties awarded an additional $1 million in disaster relief
Two Mississippi counties awarded an additional $1 million in disaster relief
Two Mississippi counties awarded an additional $1 million in disaster relief
Night 1 of the Gulf Coast Challenge
Night 1 of the Gulf Coast Challenge