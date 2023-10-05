6th annual Gulf Coast Challenge kicks off at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A week long of festivities for the 6th annual Gulf Coast Challenge kicked off Wednesday night at Mardi Gras Park.

R&B group Shai hit the stage along with several other performers.

This is all leading up to the big HBCU game happening this Saturday.

Hundreds of people will be packing out Mardi Gras Park this week including performances from Marvin Sapp, Rich Boy, and Young Joc.

Finishing off the week with a pep rally and secondline parade through downtown Mobile.

The challenge claims the title of “The Ultimate HBCU Experience” as the Jackson State Tigers will be hitting the field against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Executive Director Tim Hale says tonight was just the beginning.

“They can look forward to an exciting week! It’s gone be off the chain. Fun for the entire family all week long so it’s up. We ready. It’s kickoff,” Hale said.

The experience was a first for some, who wanted to come out and partake in the fun.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s my first time here. I saw it on tv advertised and I wanted to be a part of it. I went to an HBCU myself, Albany State College,” Robert Russ said, attending for the first time.

It wasn’t a first for everyone.

Lowenstine Robinson says this is her second year in a row, and she’s enjoying how much the event has grown and what it’s doing for the city of Mobile.

“I encourage everybody to come out and enjoy themselves,” Robinson said. “Because we got plenty of security and everything down here. It should stay here. Because it’s revenue and money for Mobile. The more people come here the more revenue we get.”

Football fans will be heading out to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.