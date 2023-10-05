Advertise With Us
Alligators & Ale 5k Run & Cornhole Tournament

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alligators & Ale 5k Run & Cornhole Tournament is happening this weekend, Oct. 7. The event is sponsored by Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary and helps the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, the Marine Corp of Baldwin County, and other non-profit organizations.

The 5k run/walk starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run. The cornhole tournament starts after that at 11 a.m.

It’s all taking place at Alligator Alley, 19950 County Rd. 71 in Summerdale.

Entry Fees:

Pre-registered

Adults - $30

Students (K-12) - $20

Day of race

Adults - $35

Students (K-12) - $25

Registration includes entry into Alligator Alley for the day. Refreshments and awards will be provided after the race.

To register and for more information, click HERE.

