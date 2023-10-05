Atmore police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal May shooting

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department arrested a second man in connection with May shooting that left another man dead.

Police on Wednesday arrested 43-year-old Wiley Tait Jr. of Atmore on a murder warrant in connection with death of 31-year-old Robert Starks of Atmore. Tait was taken to the Escambia County Detention Center.

The shooting happened May 29 near Carver Avenue and King Street, according to authorities.

On June 6, police arrested 44-year-old Eric Mitchell of Atmore on a charge of murder in connection with the crime, police said.

