First Baptist Biloxi holds annual Cruisin’ the Coast celebration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a block party at First Baptist Biloxi for Cruisin’ the Coast.

Cruisin’ the Coast started as a small gem. Now, thousands of cruisers return to South Mississippi.

Lovers of classic makes and models show their rides on the grounds of First Baptist Church Biloxi.

“It’s the stories of how they purchased the cars, what they’ve done to the cars, but it’s also about how they make friendships,” said Heather Hicks.

It’s those connections welcoming Heather Hicks for her first year of Cruisin’ the Coast. She may be learning the ropes. She seems to be right on track.

“We sold a car yesterday and had a great two days in it,” said Hicks.

As the heavy muscles roll in, nearly 400 people are displaying custom designs.

“It’s an opportunity to pour into the Cruisin’ the Coast community. Invite people out here. We have free food, free music, classic cars, great fellowship and just a great time,” said Pastor Mike Wilson.

Wilson and the First Baptist mission team orchestrated the celebration with many contributions from the community.

Starting with their coast-renowned red beans and rice.

“People come back from all over the country, and they tell us year after year, are you doing the red beans and rice,” said Wilson.

Whether you peel out in a hot rod or come to see the diverse collection. Hicks believes it’s all about the cruisers.

“These people make friends across the country and they see them once a year. They keep connecting in this parking lot,” said Hicks.

