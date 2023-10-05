Advertise With Us
Fourth arrest made in alleged beating of man

Demond Ward
Demond Ward(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth relative has been arrested in connection with the beating of a man that the family of Vicki Pritchett believed had something to do with her death.

Demond Ward, 45, is charged with second degree assault and allegedly beat the man with a pistol, according to the jail log.

Authorities said relatives of Pritchett broke into the man’s trailer the night her body was discovered and beat the man because they believed he had something to do with her death despite authorities saying he does not.

