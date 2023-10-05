Fourth arrest made in alleged beating of man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth relative has been arrested in connection with the beating of a man that the family of Vicki Pritchett believed had something to do with her death.

Demond Ward, 45, is charged with second degree assault and allegedly beat the man with a pistol, according to the jail log.

Authorities said relatives of Pritchett broke into the man’s trailer the night her body was discovered and beat the man because they believed he had something to do with her death despite authorities saying he does not.

