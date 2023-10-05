Free Dental Day with ‘Dedicated Dentist’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dedicated Dentist is a nonprofit organization that is gearing up to host their 3rd Annual Free Dental Day on Saturday, October 7th from 8am until 3pm. The event will be held at White Smile Center, 6309 Piccadilly Square Drive Mobile, AL 36609.

They have 10 dentists from Alabama and Mississippi volunteering to treatment adult patients who simply can not afford dental care.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.