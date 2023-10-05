Freedom Fest 2023

Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach is excited to announce that Freedom Fest is back. It is a fun arts weekend, will be held at The Wharf with lots of local fun! The event will include art vendors, local music and food. The event will take place on the west end of The Wharf, adjacent to the movie theater.

Friday, Oct 06, 2023 - Saturday, Oct 07, 2023

The Wharf

23101 Canal Rd.

Orange Beach, AL 36561

