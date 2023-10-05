Getting your teen ready for life after high school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You may have heard that buzzwords like: “upskilling” and “reskilling” are necessary to maintain career stability and growth in today’s job market. But for high school students entering the workforce after college or high school, there’s good news: with a little support, they can get a head start on developing those critical skills now--skills that are attractive to both employers and colleges and universities.

In fact, effective career planning begins earlier than graduation. Research shows that more than 75% of high school students want to focus on building skills that will prepare them for in-demand jobs. But they’re also concerned about taking the “wrong” path after high school.

So how can parents and educators support students as they explore and navigate career pathways – sometimes as early as middle school? What are in-demand skills and certifications? And what industries are eager to hire well-trained, entry-level candidates?

Dr. Lorna Bryant, Director of Career Education for Pearson Virtual Schools (and a parent of young adults herself), joined us to share her unique insights about helping teens connect with career interests and the many resources available for those who want to get a jump start on their career path. As a lifelong educator, Dr. Bryant is committed to identifying creative, individualized opportunities for students to thrive.

