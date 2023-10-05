The Gulf Coast Challenge: Alabama A&M Band Director Carlton Wright

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Gulf Coast Challenge weekend in the Port City with Jackson St. and Alabama A&M taking the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this Saturday. There are so many fantastic events surrounding the game; including the bands battling it out. We caught up with Alabama A&M Band Director Carlton Wright to preview what the bands will be up to this week and when you can hear them play.

For all Gulf Coast Challenge game and events info visit:

https://www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.