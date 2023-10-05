Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Gulf Coast Challenge: Alabama A&M Band Director Carlton Wright

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Gulf Coast Challenge weekend in the Port City with Jackson St. and Alabama A&M taking the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this Saturday. There are so many fantastic events surrounding the game; including the bands battling it out. We caught up with Alabama A&M Band Director Carlton Wright to preview what the bands will be up to this week and when you can hear them play.

For all Gulf Coast Challenge game and events info visit:

https://www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead

Latest News

Getting your teen ready for life after high school
Getting your teen ready for life after high school
Alligators & Ale 5k Run & Cornhole Tournament
Alligators & Ale 5k Run & Cornhole Tournament
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/6/2023 - 10/8/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/6/2023 - 10/8/2023)
Free Dental Day with ‘Dedicated Dentist’
Free Dental Day with ‘Dedicated Dentist’