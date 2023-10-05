Hundreds of collegiate archers in Foley for 3D championship tournament

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of the country’s best collegiate archers are in Foley this week for a championship tournament. This is the seventh year USA Archery has teamed up with Archery Shooters Association (ASA) and Foley Sports Tourism to host the event. Graham Creek Nature Preserve is hosting 33 colleges and universities for the USA Archery National 3D Collegiate Championship.

The sport of archery is typically an individual sport, but this tournament also has a team element to it and the student athletes are pumped up for the competition.

Hundreds of the country's best collegiate archers practice for tree days of competition (Hal Scheurich)

“Over the next few days, you’ve got team colors. You’ve got that passion. You’ve got that loyalty,” said USA Archery’s Richard Fleming. “You’ve got that sense of belonging that you wouldn’t otherwise have on a day to day, week to week basis…very much in that bubble as I say, archery but this week you’ll see archers coming together. It’ll be ruckus, kind of away from the norm and very much like the Ryder Cup.”

One of the smaller schools competing is Midway University from Kentucky. Several of their competitors are new to this tournament but said they’ve heard great things from the team’s veterans.

“They said they loved the venue. They loved the experience and they just love how it’s set up,” said Midway’s Caleb Revel.

“I hear good things about it,” added teammate, Kimberly Nethery. “Everybody seems excited every year to come back to Foley.”

Over the years, Foley has fine-tuned the venue to make it a favorite for return shooters.

“It’s a great set-up,” said Midway veteran shooter, Jessica Badget. “It’s one of the more organized events that I have seen, shooting collegiately.”

This tournament is sanctioned by USA Archery, but it partners with ASA for this 3D competition. ASA has also been coming to Foley for several years to put on its Por-Am tournament in February, which brings thousands of competitors to Baldwin County. ASA officials said Graham Creek has everything they’re looking for.

“It is one of our favorites and as we travel across the country and go to new locations, we apologize ahead of time,” said ASA president, Joshua Grine. “We say, you’re going to hear us say Foley a lot. Well, in Foley they do this. The community here is just outstanding. We love coming here and look forward to it every year.”

And the city of Foley looks forward to these archery events, too. The February ASA Pro-Am has about a three-million-dollar impact on the area. This collegiate tournament is smaller but also makes a difference.

“From the lodging taxes to the sales taxes, we reap the benefits with their spending when they’re in town, so that’s why this partnership has been extra great for us is because this is a good group,” said Leslie Gahagan with the city of Foley.

Competition continues Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7 at Graham Creek Nature Preserve. It’s free and open to the public to come watch. It will all wrap up Saturday night with the Mixed Equipment Team Rounds at the Foley Sports Tourism Events Center.

