Hundreds of high school students participate in Green Industry Equipment Rodeo

This is one of three equipment rodeos happening this month. Others include one in Montgomery County and another in Chilton County.
Some Mobile County public high school students will participate in a very unique rodeo this morning. It's happening at the Bryant career-technical center.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Over a hundred high school students participated in the Green Industry Equipment Rodeo Thursday morning.

“Several years ago, we had industry partners come in and said we’re in dire need of heavy equipment operators in Mobile. So, we got Mr. Threadgill the Superintendent. He said hey, whatever you need to do, make it happen. So, we’ve been training students on simulators,” Principal Bill Meredith said.

And these students from several different counties have fallen in love with it. So much, that it might be a future career choice.

“FFA has really taught me a lot of communication skills. These are the backbone of America. These jobs will probably never go out of business. It’s really helping me to be more comfortable around people as well. Just everyone from everywhere just cooperating for something bigger,” Zymarcus Frison said.

For the instructors here, that along with the sound of these machines in the background is music to their ears.

“When you have a young man or a young woman come from the inner city, they’ve never been on a piece of equipment, come out here. We’ve had a couple of them that are running equipment for people now. And they had never been on something, and they come out here and get on it. They’re just naturals at it. It’s a great reward,” Meredith said.

“My advice would be just to try it. Maybe you might like it in the future. You may love it. It all depends on your POV and if you really want to do it or not,” Frison said.

