iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/6/2023 - 10/8/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bill Black with iHeart Media joined us with a look at what’s happening this weekend!

BAY AREA BRUNCHFEST - Sat 10am-2pm, Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile

Sample brunch items from Mobile Bay area restaurants & caterers. Brunch beverages including Bloody Marys, mimosas, and coffee will be available for purchase. Listen to live music and play lawn games on the Cathedral Square green. Bring a blanket and hang out for the sounds of local favorite Symone French & the Trouille Troupe plus DJ Sham.

BFM 5K ON THE RUNWAY - Sat 7am (Registration), 8am (5K), 9am (1 Mile), Mobile International Airport, Michigan Ave, Downtown Mobile

Experience the thrill of running on the runway! This one-of-a-kind event invites you to be part of a memorable 5K run and a lively 1-Mile Fun Run, all while treading on the very runway where planes take off and land. BFM 5K On The Runway supports the Mobile Airport Authority Foundation’s charitable initiatives that uplift the local community.

3rd Annual ORANGE BEACH FREEDOM FEST and BAMA COAST CRUISIN’ CAR SHOW - Fri/Sat/Sun 9am-5pm, The Wharf, Orange Beach

The festive weekend will kick off Friday with the Bama Coast Cruisin’ show’s vintage and classic cars lining Main Street along with a Kids’ Zone next to the Ferris wheel. Military and veteran groups will be stationed on Wharf Parkway with activities and information, including the U.S. Air Force Operation Shadow Strike mobile experience. Saturday, all of those attractions will be joined by more than 70 arts and crafts and outdoor experience vendor booths, along with food vendors and a music stage.

ASHLEY McBRYDE with special guest KASEY TYNDALL - Sat 8pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

THE OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL featuring WILLIE NELSON, THE AVETT BROTHERS, GOV’T MULE, ELIZABETH COOK and PARTICLE KID - Sun 4:05 pm, The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach

THE GULF COAST CHALLENGE - Sat 3pm Kickoff, Ladd Peebles Stadium, Mobile

The Gulf Coast Challenge presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown– the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs. the Tigers of Jackson State University.

The week’s events include:

Thursday, October 5

College & Career Fair - Mobile Convention Center - 9 AM - 1 PM

Gospel Explosion Featuring Marvin Sapp - Mardi Gras Park - 6 PM

Friday, October 6

Second Line Parade - Starts at Battle House Hotel - 5:30 PM

HBCU Fest Concert Featuring Rich Boy and Jung Joc at

Mardi Gras Park - 6:30 PM

Saturday, October 7

Gulf Coast Challenge Parade - starts at Warren St. & Congress St. - 10 AM

GAME KICKOFF - Ladd-Peebles Stadium - 3 PM

Post-game Concert featuring Lil Boosie

OLD TYME DAY FESTIVAL - Sat 9am-4pm, Baldwin County Bicentennial Park, Stockton

This event celebrates the community’s farming heritage.Step back in time to the days of plowing and farming demonstrations. Experience plowing, peanut threshing, and baling hay demonstrations. Again, this year, there will be an antique car and tractor show with a parade at noon.

PENSACON HALLOWEENFEST - Sat/Sun 9am-4pm, Splash City Adventures, Pensacola

HalloweenFest combines the pop-culture fun of Pensacon with traditional Halloween celebrations for two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or-treating and other fun in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest, with adults competing on Saturday and kids on Sunday.

LIVING HISTORY CREW DRILL AT THE BATTLESHIP - Sat 8am-3pm, Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile

Enjoy hits from the ‘40s and ‘50s when the Blue Anchor Belles take the stage on the bow at 11:45. Stay there because “Call to Battle Stations” will immediately follow at 1pm! The plane will not fly, but all other reenactments will remain the same. Throughout the day, visitors will get to interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. Dress in 1940s/WWII attire and receive 50% off one adult ticket.

