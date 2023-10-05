Advertise With Us
Man accused of kidnapping, robbery after asking for ride, Mobile police say

Phillip Odom
Phillip Odom(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is set Friday for a man accused of kidnapping and robbery after allegedly asking someone for a ride.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Dauphin Island Parkway around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding the incident.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim reported that a known male suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Phillip Odom, had asked for a ride. Odom then allegedly brandished a weapon, hit the victim and ordered him to move to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities said that Odom drove the victim to a bank and told him to withdraw money. The victim managed to get away and contact police, MPD said.

Odom was later caught and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail. He faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, jail records show.

