Man gets life sentence for fatal 2020 Mardi Gras shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday sentenced a man to life in prison for a fatal 2020 shooting following a Mardi Gras parade in Mobile.

Anthony Orr received the sentence for the Feb. 24, 2020 shooting that permanently paralyzed his ex-wife, Valerie Reed, and claimed the life of Eldred Hall. A jury in August 2023 found Orr guilty of the crime.

In addition to the life term for Hall’s death, Circuit Court Judge Vicki Davis sentenced Orr to life in prison for attempted murder, 15 years for first-degree attempted assault and 10 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The sentences are to run concurrently, according to the prosecutor’s office.

