Man shot, killed Wednesday night on South Washington Avenue

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department launched a homicide investigation late Wednesday night after finding a 29-year-old man shot and killed at Brookley Point Apartments.

It was just after 11 p.m. when officers responded to the apartments at 600 South Washington Ave. in reference to a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.   They discovered Leon Curtis IV, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said this morning that this is an active investigation and that no additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

If anyone has information concerning this case, they are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.  Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to 844-251-0644 or through the online portal available at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

