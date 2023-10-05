MPD: Man threatens ex-girlfriend with gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic violence incident at Bayou Bend II Apartments on Brill Road.

Authorities arrived on the scene around 7:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Brill Road off Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to police, the victim’s ex-boyfriend had forced his way into the victim’s apartment with a gun and threatened her.

The victim was able to escape unharmed, but the suspect also got away, police said.

