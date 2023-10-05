Advertise With Us
MPD: Man threatens ex-girlfriend with gun

(WTVG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic violence incident at Bayou Bend II Apartments on Brill Road.

Authorities arrived on the scene around 7:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Brill Road off Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to police, the victim’s ex-boyfriend had forced his way into the victim’s apartment with a gun and threatened her.

The victim was able to escape unharmed, but the suspect also got away, police said.

