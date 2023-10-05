National Seafood Month: Why hook to table matters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is National Seafood Month and a perfect time to reflect on the health of our oceans and the food we eat – especially seafood. Consumers play an important role in making sure our oceans stay healthy and fresh seafood is plentiful for generations to come. And a key component of this is choosing sustainable seafood.

Sustainable seafood – fish that are caught in environmentally and socially responsible ways – are widely available and supported by chefs and consumers alike. Choosing sustainably sourced seafood helps make sure that the fragile global ecosystem remains in balance, protecting the oceans and the communities that depend on fishing. Today, 30 percent of the global seafood market is sustainable or on the path to sustainability, and consumer action is an important component of making sure this increases.

Sustainable seafood is a pillar of the Alaskan fishing economy, and in fact Alaska is the only state with sustainable fishing written directly into the state constitution. Hannah Heimbuch is a third generation commercial fisherman from Alaska who joined us to talk about sustainable seafood as well as provide insight on:

-What sustainable seafood is and why it matters for consumers and the environment.

-Tips for consumers on how to buy and prepare fresh, high-quality seafood.

-How we can ensure fishermen are able to continue to prioritize sustainability.

Consumers recognize the importance of the ocean to their food supply. Four in five (83%) consumers say healthy oceans that provide seafood are important to them personally. Over half (54%) say they are very important. By choosing to purchase sustainable products, consumers play an important role in making sure our oceans stay healthy and making sure fishing communities and their way of life.

About Hannah Heimbuch

Hannah Heimbuch is a third generation commercial fisherman and writer from Alaska. She works as a fisheries policy and communications consultant for Ocean Strategies, and is a regular participant in North Pacific fisheries management processes. Hannah serves as the co-chair of the Alaska Fishing Communities Coalition and Executive Director of the Under Sixty Cod Harvesters. She lives and fishes on Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska, where she and her partner run a remote salmon fishing operation.

Previously, Hannah worked as a journalist at multiple Alaskan publications, and as a community organizer specializing in fishing communities and policies at the Alaska Marine Conservation Council. She has fished commercially from Bristol Bay to Prince William Sound. Her education includes bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Russian Language & Literature from the University of Montana, and a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Pacific Lutheran University.

