Recipe: Yogurt Honey Lemon Lime Dressing
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
· 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
· 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
· 4 tablespoons local honey
· 4 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil
· 1 cup Dannon Lite + Fit Zero Sugar Yogurt
· Salt and pepper, to taste
· 12 ounces of your favorite salad greens
PROCEDURE:
1. Combine all ingredients except salad greens in a bottle, jar or other sealable container and shake well (or, place in a bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined).
2. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
3. Top salad greens with dressing!
