Recipe: Yogurt Honey Lemon Lime Dressing

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

· 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

· 4 tablespoons local honey

· 4 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

· 1 cup Dannon Lite + Fit Zero Sugar Yogurt

· Salt and pepper, to taste

· 12 ounces of your favorite salad greens

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all ingredients except salad greens in a bottle, jar or other sealable container and shake well (or, place in a bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined).

2. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Top salad greens with dressing!

