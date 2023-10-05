Advertise With Us
Recipe: Yogurt Honey Lemon Lime Dressing

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

· 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

· 4 tablespoons local honey

· 4 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

· 1 cup Dannon Lite + Fit Zero Sugar Yogurt

· Salt and pepper, to taste

· 12 ounces of your favorite salad greens

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all ingredients except salad greens in a bottle, jar or other sealable container and shake well (or, place in a bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined).

2. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Top salad greens with dressing!

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

