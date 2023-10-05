Saraland 911 dispatcher in need of kidney donation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland dispatcher’s dream to be a police has been temporarily cut short.

25-year-old Alexa Ryan got extremely sick two weeks before she was set to leave for police academy.

FOX10 News sat down with Ryan as she shared her emotional story of tragedy, hope and the support of her family.

“I love helping people and even if it’s that calm voice on the other side of the phone... that’s what it is,” said Ryan.

Ryan says her goal in life is to help others, and she does that by working as a jailer dispatcher for the Saraland Police Department.

“You’re seeing people on their worst days and you have to remain compassionate. It may be silly to you, but it’s somebody’s worst day,” she explained.

Ryan quickly realized she wanted to be a police officer, but two weeks before her departure for police academy, she fell ill.

“I was feeling fine- I was working out everyday, I was doing everything and then one day I was at work and I was like I feel like I’m dying, this is bad,” said Ryan,

Her hospital visit turned into a two-week stay. Years ago, Ryan was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, but she never thought it would reach this point.

“I have- it’s called IGA- and it’s an autoimmune disorder where my kidneys are confused- it’s attacking itself. There’s not a cure for it- so they were like hey just take this medicine for blood pressure and you could live your whole life and never even know,” explained Ryan.

While Ryan fought for her life in the hospital, Saraland PD responded to the call.

“I think that’s what’s gotten me through it is I know that I’m not alone and I know if I had a hard day I could call my Sargeant and say ‘hey I need to vent’ or ‘hey I need a breather’. Those guys are going to be quick like ‘alright, what do you need?’ It’s not friendship, it’s family.”

While Ryan grapples with the unimaginable, she remains hopeful. One day, Ryan hopes to serve as a police officer, but until then, she’ll keep making a difference on the headset while undergoing dialysis at home,

“I have a purpose on this earth and right now, it’s to help other people,” she said.

Click here to contact Alexa Ryan if you’re interested in being a kidney match or donating to her medical expenses.

