Showers possible overnight

Showers possible overnight
By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
(WALA) - It will be a cloudy and mild night for the Gulf Coast, with a few showers possible overnight, especially in the predawn hours.

Friday will be hot again, but a cold front will pass through late in the day, bringing significant changes for the weekend. There is a decent chance of rain in the morning and possibly lingering into the afternoon — we’ll take whatever we can get!

The other big news is that a true blast of fall air will follow the front for the weekend and beyond. Expect morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. The really good news is that these temperatures will hold, and we won’t be bouncing back to 90 degrees afterwards.

In the tropics, Phillipe is moving away from the Caribbean towards Bermuda. It is expected to pass to the west of Bermuda before impacting Maine and eastern Canada as a post-tropical system on Sunday.

