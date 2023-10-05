Advertise With Us
Hire One

Students from across Gulf Coast region attend Mobile career fair

Mobile Sports Authority hosts college and career fair
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the week of festivities continues for the Gulf Coast Challenge, the Mobile Sports authority hosts a college and career fair.

High school seniors in attendance had access to representatives from 24 colleges and nearly 100 career fields.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” said Vigor High School senior Laniah Stewart. ”I believe that it’s important for students to get the experience of talking to different universities to receive information about admissions and scholarships. So, I feel that’s it’s very great that they’re doing this.”

Stewart plans to attend college after graduation. Auburn University and Alabama A&M are just two of the schools she’s considering attending. Although she’s received acceptance letters from several colleges in the area, she has yet to decide which one she’ll attend.

“I’m trying to receive information about both departments to confirm my decision,” said Stewart.

Bruce Council, another Vigor High School senior, is choosing a different path. Council wants to attend a trade school, in hopes of spending less time in college and joining the workforce sooner.

“From my perspective, I think college — it’s like, it won’t be a waste of time for some folks, but I just wanted to find something that I have passion in instead of forcing myself into something way too early,” explained Council.

One of the booths Council stopped at during the career fair was for Bishop State Community College. One thing that caught his attention during his conversation with a college rep was the college’s FIX IT program, where participants receive training for entry level construction jobs.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead

Latest News

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Woman pleads not guilty to murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Hundreds of collegiate archers in Foley for 3D championship tournament
Hundreds of collegiate archers in Foley for 3D championship tournament
Mobile Sports Authority hosts college and career fair
Mobile Sports Authority hosts college and career fair
Fugitive Files arrest: Demario Davis
Fugitive Files arrest: Demario Davis