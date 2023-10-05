Students from across Gulf Coast region attend Mobile career fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the week of festivities continues for the Gulf Coast Challenge, the Mobile Sports authority hosts a college and career fair.

High school seniors in attendance had access to representatives from 24 colleges and nearly 100 career fields.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” said Vigor High School senior Laniah Stewart. ”I believe that it’s important for students to get the experience of talking to different universities to receive information about admissions and scholarships. So, I feel that’s it’s very great that they’re doing this.”

Stewart plans to attend college after graduation. Auburn University and Alabama A&M are just two of the schools she’s considering attending. Although she’s received acceptance letters from several colleges in the area, she has yet to decide which one she’ll attend.

“I’m trying to receive information about both departments to confirm my decision,” said Stewart.

Bruce Council, another Vigor High School senior, is choosing a different path. Council wants to attend a trade school, in hopes of spending less time in college and joining the workforce sooner.

“From my perspective, I think college — it’s like, it won’t be a waste of time for some folks, but I just wanted to find something that I have passion in instead of forcing myself into something way too early,” explained Council.

One of the booths Council stopped at during the career fair was for Bishop State Community College. One thing that caught his attention during his conversation with a college rep was the college’s FIX IT program, where participants receive training for entry level construction jobs.

