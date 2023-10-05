Advertise With Us
A taste of fall on the way

A true blast of fall air is coming in behind a cold front.
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WALA) - This afternoon we will warm up quickly with highs in the upper 80s under hazy, mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be hot again, but a cold front will be coming through late in the day that will lead to big changes for the weekend. A few showers are possible with that front on Friday, but rain chances won’t be very high.

The big news will be a true blast of fall air coming in behind that front for next weekend and beyond. We’re talking morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. The really good news is that it looks like those temperatures will hold and we won’t be bouncing back to 90 after that.

Tropics: Phillipe is pulling away from the Caribbean and curving back out to sea in the Atlantic.

The Gulf continues to be quiet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

