Two Mississippi counties awarded an additional $1 million in disaster relief

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given an additional $1 million in disaster relief to two counties in Mississippi following a string of tornadoes in June.

This includes Jackson and Jasper counties.

Already, FEMA has approved over $2.3 million since August, and this extra funding had some Moss Point residents feeling hopeful.

“I think everybody got a little something but just not enough,” said Genell Durand, a Moss Point tornado victim.

Durand is one of many tornado survivors who was awarded a grant from FEMA to re-build her home following the June 19th tornado. Though she said the amount was not enough.

Now that FEMA’s Enhanced Applicant Services and Individual Assistance Teams have given over $1 million more to Jackson and Jasper counties, Durand may be able to benefit from it.

“It sounds very good,” she said. “It may be able to get my truck fixed because FEMA gave me some money but didn’t give me enough to fix my truck.”

This additional $1,016,149 million applies to two groups of people, according to FEMA.

It applies to people who have started an application on the FEMA portal and haven’t finished it or to those who are appealing their awarded amount.

This does not apply to people who have not started an application.

FEMA said they will be reaching out to those who are eligible for this extra funding.

“Once you lose everything, you need help, a lot of help, not a little of assistance, you need a good bit of assistance,” said Durand. “I think it would benefit the ones who didn’t get anything and the ones who got a very little bit.”

The deadline to apply is October 11.

FEMA said all awards are on a case-by-case basis, though they encourage everyone with storm damage to apply.

Below is additional information from FEMA.

FEMA Deadline to Apply for Assistance Soon Approaching

Renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties affected by the June 14-19 tornadoes and severe storms have less than two weeks to apply for assistance.

▪ Renters, homeowners, and businesses have until Oct. 11, 2023, to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

▪ FEMA cannot duplicate insurance benefits; however, homeowners and renters can apply for assistance by:

o going to disasterassistance.gov

o or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

To date FEMA has approved more than $2.3 million in grants to homeowners and renters since August 12, 2023.

o More than $1.9 million in Housing Assistance.

o More than $387,000 in Other Needs Assistance.

▪ The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $2.9 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, and businesses.

▪ More than 940 home inspections have been completed.

Disaster Legal Services

▪ Residents of Jackson and Jasper counties can call Disaster Legal Services at 877-691-6185 for free legal services, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

▪ Applicants can ask questions about contractors, insurance claims, appealing, identity theft, proving home ownership, replacing, or redoing legal documents and more.

▪ The volunteer attorneys are not FEMA employees. Any information shared with these attorneys is kept confidential. They do not share information with FEMA.

What If… FEMA Says No?

▪ If the letter says a survivor is not eligible, it will say why. It could be as simple as missing information, or a missing document. Please read the letter -- from beginning to end -- to understand what FEMA needs.

▪ If an applicant does not understand their FEMA letter, or they need help writing their appeal, FEMA can help. Contact the FEMA Enhanced Applicant Services team at (202) 705-6233 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday. Specialists can answer questions and address issues with the application.

▪ Applicants also may call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week.

▪ If an applicant disagrees with FEMA’s decision, appeal. Applicants can write a letter saying how they disagree. Include copies of documents that back up the argument. List those documents and explain how they prove your case.

How to Submit Documents

▪ Applicants can upload documents to their online account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

▪ Mail copies of the needed documents, with a brief letter listing what you are sending, to:

▪ National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055. Or fax document copies to 800-827-8112, with a cover sheet stating “Attention – FEMA” and a list of the copies you are faxing.

