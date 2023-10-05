Advertise With Us
United Airlines wants 60 additional Airbus planes

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Airlines says it wants Airbus to build an additional 60 aircraft.

That’s good news for the Mobile area as some of those planes would be built here, though exactly how many is not known. Airbus usually doesn’t comment on planning.

This order brings the total for the type to 180, firmly supporting the airline’s “United Next” initiative to standardize and enhance its global network.

