We could see some showers, more likely tonight and Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We may finally see some showers show up today, but better chances hold off until tonight and tomorrow ahead of the fall front. We are going to see another hot day with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon but the sky will certainly be cloudier compared to earlier this week. The weekend will present the first true taste of fall air. The winds will be very breezy on Saturday after the front passes by and we’ll see highs drop to the mid to upper 70s with morning temps down to the low 50s by Sunday. Next week will bring back a gradual warmup but the sky will start off sunny. As for rain coverage, expect 20-40% coverage today and tomorrow, but we may see a bigger shot by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.