Advertise With Us
Hire One

Baldwin County man charged with electronic solicitation of child

Timothy Allen Arthur
Timothy Allen Arthur(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - On Thursday the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Allen Arthur, 65, of Little River, on one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began with a complaint taken by the Bay Minette Police Department regarding child pornography being disseminated by students at Bay Minette Elementary School.

Investigators said cellular devices were collected by the Bay Minette Police Department and provided to the Baldwin County Cyber Crimes Unit for processing and analysis. The digital forensic analysis uncovered illegal communications between Arthur and a 12-year-old juvenile female, authorities said.

They said Arthur was interviewed and admitted to illegal communications between himself and the juvenile.

A search warrant was served on his cellular device at the time of his arrest and is currently being processed. The BCSO said additional charges may be forthcoming at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths

Latest News

Carnival cruise ship Spirit arrives in Mobile
Carnival Spirit cruise ship arrives at new home in Mobile
Carnival cruise ship Spirit arrives in Mobile
Carnival cruise ship Spirit arrives in Mobile
Daily Dot Com: Nextdoor’s Treat Map returns
Nextdoor’s Treat Map returns
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities continue, with Gospel Explosion concert
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities continue, with Gospel Explosion concert