Be Blessed by the Dress Fun-Raiser

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be Blessed by the Dress Fun-Raiser is Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The try-on event is sponsored by Saraland Lions Club and benefits Rapahope and the Food Backpack Ministry at Stillwater Church.

The formal dresses will be available for purchase at Stillwater Church, which is located at 415 McKeough Ave. in Saraland.

For more information on the fundraising event, click HERE.

