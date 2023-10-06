Advertise With Us
Big change in the air for the Gulf Coast

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a change in the weather pattern happening tonight for the Gulf Coast. Winds will shift from the north, bringing cooler air throughout Saturday. The weekend forecast calls for cooler and pleasant weather, with high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures around 50 degrees.

FOOTBALL FORECAST:

There is a possibility of a few scattered showers this evening, but rain chances decrease by game time. We anticipate a small chance of a sprinkle tonight and falling temperatures. Winds will be from the north at around 5-10 mph. By the end of the games, temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND:

Expect cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with clearing skies this weekend. Sunday morning temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees, with some areas reaching the upper 40s. Temperatures will be well below average for the weekend and early next week. Rain chances are no longer expected, and dry conditions are anticipated.

