City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile filed a cease and desist letter against Biloxi PD accusing them of transporting homeless people to Mobile and dropping them off.

The letter claims the City of Biloxi and Biloxi Police are using city vehicle and uniformed officers to transport them to Mobile by convincing them to go by using tactics ranging from intimidation and fear to fraud and deception

The full letter can be read here.

The City of Biloxi has responded by saying they have been working with two homeless shelters in Mobile since August of 2022 that offer services unavailable in Biloxi.

The leter states only two people have been transported during the 2023 calendar year.

