Early cruise ship passengers taking in best of the Port City

From Indiana & Ohio -- they drove here -- stopping along the way to get here a day ahead to enjoy the Port City before boarding on Friday.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday night in the Port City was filled with excitement as cruise ship passengers explore downtown Mobile.

“Sandra Tidwell: We have a first-timer. She’s been on how many? -- Wanda Robertson: 24. Lee: 24 cruises? -- Wanda: Yes. Lee: What do you like about cruising? -- Wanda: I love the ocean. I love the salt breeze in my face. I love the good food!”

With Carnival’s Spirit set to dock at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in just hours -- professional cruisers like Sandra Tidwell and Wanda Robertson from North Alabama -- arrived a day early -- not only staying a night in our hotels but eating out at our restaurants -- and taking in everything Mobile.

“I like museums -- y’all have got some unique museums down here... Restaurants -- so we’re just going to take in the town,” said Tidwell.

The return of the cruise industry is a huge shot in the arm for business -- A steady stream of visitors. Another group from North Alabama was ready to pre-game in “City Born to Celebrate!”

“Get here relax a little bit -- enjoy the environment -- before we go out on the cruise and have a good time,” said one lady.

“Sandy: This will be our 18th cruise... Lee: 18? -- Sandy: Yeah we started on our honeymoon.”

Two couples from Ohio and Indiana -- practically neighbors -- met two years ago while cruising on Carnival’s Mardi Gras!

“Sandy: This is like our third cruise together -- in two years -- and we meet each other every couple of months -- somewhere in Northwest Ohio. Lee: How cool is that? Met on a cruise ship and this relationship has continued. How cool is that? -- Darlene: We follow them around... They accuse of stalking... (Laughs). We’re not too far from each other -- we can just say hey -- come on. Sandy: We met for a Browns game -- met us in Cleveland.”

Tonight it’s all about the Port City -- as they gear up to take on the Bahamas and hopefully come back again.

“Man: They’ll be another one planned before long... (laughs) -- Lee: That’s how it works -- right? -- Woman: It is... It is. Man: Get off one -- and book another.”

On its way from New Orleans -- the cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the cruise terminal at 5 a.m. Friday. FOX 10 News will have continued live coverage from the cruise terminal -- including FOX10 Live at 3 p.m. on location with Lee & Shelby.

