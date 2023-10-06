Florida suing feds over new union law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida’s new law affecting how unions collect dues from employees is facing another challenge in Federal Court.

This time, the state is suing the federal government in retaliation for having the law.

Since July 1, unions representing Florida’s public employees, like teachers and bus drivers, could no longer collect dues straight from paychecks. Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is threatening to withhold $800 million of Federal Transit Act funding from Florida. Much of that money goes toward public bus systems.

The state has responded by suing the DOT and other agencies. The lawsuit claims the federal government’s interpretation of the Federal Transit Act is unconstitutional.

It also said that Florida created a system for unions to seek a waiver to prevent the state from losing federal money. But the federal government argues those waivers don’t comply with the federal law.

Meanwhile, the constitutionality of Florida’s law is being challenged by the Florida Education Association.

“We believe educators in Florida have a right to decide how to pay their union dues. We have contracts in place,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said.

Spar said he’d like to see the state think about a larger picture.

“I think we have to recognize the fact that workers in the country are going on strike more, they are unionizing at a higher rate because they want a voice,” he said.

The DOT told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Several unions representing public employees in South Florida are also challenging the law in state courts. A judge in Tallahassee dismissed a case saying the unions haven’t established legal standing.

The unions can make changes to the lawsuit in the next 60 days.

