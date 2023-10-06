Football Friday 10/06/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Public school fall breaks led to a lot of High School Football Thursday night action. Joe recaps those games and is joined by Emily Cochran to look ahead to tonight’s games.

In college, the Gulf Coast Challenge returns to Mobile, Bama on the road against Texas A&M, South on the road against UL Monroe, and Auburn enjoys a bye week.

And... who are this years Saints? Joe talks about their inconsistencies so far this season.

