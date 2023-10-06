Gulf Coast Challenge festivities continue, with Gospel Explosion concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are inching closer and closer, as day two of the Gulf Coast Challenge took place Thursday night.

Hundreds of people packed out Mardi Gras Park for a Gospel Explosion concert.

Performances included gospel singer Marvin Sapp, along with both choirs from Jackson State University and Alabama A&M.

Thursday’s free concert is one of several events put on leading up to the big HBCU football game this Saturday.

Two teams will hit the field for the ultimate HBCU experience, the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

It was a much larger crowd compared to the kickoff concert on Wednesday.

Concertgoer Tara Steel came back Thursday night after also attending Wednesday’s concert.

“Well, we enjoyed last night. It wasn’t very many people last night, but tonight it’s an awesome crowd,” Steel said.

This is the 6th year the Gulf Coast Challenge has been hosted in Mobile.

Donna Minor says she’s experiencing it for the first time.

“This is my first Gulf Coast Challenge experience post Covid. And I am so thankful that everyone is able to come out and enjoy themselves and I thank you,” Minor said. “And I thank you for all the warmth and comradery.”

As everyone looks forward to the big game this weekend, Jessica Jones hopes the event will continue coming back to the Port City.

“I think it’s a positive thing honestly. I really think it’s positive. No violence,” Jones said. “Bringing everybody together. It’s a good thing for me. Bring it back! Keep it going!”

There will be one last concert on Friday at Mardi Gras Park featuring rappers Young Joc and Rich Boy.

A second-line parade will also be held through downtown Mobile starting at 5:30.

