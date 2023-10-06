Halloween at OWA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Candy, costume contests, and more await you this Halloween season at OWA! Every Saturday and Sunday, beginning October 14 – 29th and 31st, experience the transformation of Downtown OWA into Foley’s own Halloweentown!

Beginning October 14th on Saturdays and Sundays

Kids Activities

Saturdays and Sundays

4:00-7:00PM

· Candy Corn Guess

· Pumpkin Decorating

· Make your own Monster Slime

· Decorate your own Trick or Treat Bag

· Magnetic Apple Bobbing

· Fall-themed face cutout photo ops & Hay Bale Maze – All Day

· Island Movie at OWA Island on October 14th with Spooky Buddies– 6:30-8:00 PM

· Dive in Movies – 5:00-6:30/6:40 PM (**Tropic Falls Admission required**)

o October 15th – The Wizard of Oz

o October 22nd – Halloweentown

o October 29th – Hocus Pocus

Halloween 4D Movie Nights

October 13 at 9PM – Friday the 13th

October 27 at 9PM - IT

October 28 at 9PM – Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Get ready for spine-tingling thrills and immersive chills at OWA Theater’s Halloween 4D Movie Nights! Join us for $5 hauntingly unforgettable cinematic experiences that go beyond the screen. As darkness falls and the Halloween spirit awakens, OWA Theater comes to life. Grab your popcor, and join us for a cinematic adventure that will leave you screaming for more.

*Must be 17+ to attend

Howl-o-ween

A Dog Costume Contest

October 14 | 3-6pm

Join us in Downtown OWA for a spook-tacular Howl-o-Ween! This FREE event offers the chance for you and your furry friends to strut their stuff in our dog costume contest, trying for a chance to win a share of $425 in cash prizes across exciting categories such as Most Creative, Best Team Costume, Spookiest, and Funniest costumes.

HalGLOWeen

Saturday, October 21

6-8:30pm (by the Spice and Tea Fountain)

Step into an enchanting world of illumination at HalGLOWeen, OWA’s magical event where you’ll be immersed in a captivating evening as Downtown OWA transforms into a luminous wonderland, blending vibrant lights with Halloween enchantment. Experience an unforgettable night filled with family-friendly activities, including mesmerizing LED dancers, towering stilt walkers, glow-in-the-dark face painting, and a pulsating Glow Party with a DJ that promises a night of unforgettable fun and spooky spectacles, leaving you and your loved ones fully immersed in the spirit of the season.

Monster Bash Costume Contest

Saturday, October 28

1-7pm

The OWA Island Amphitheater sets the stage for our annual Monster Bash Costume Contest. The competition categories this year promise to be even more thrilling, catering to participants of all ages. From the tiniest ghouls and ghosts in the 0-2 age group, to the seasoned haunters in the 18+ category, everyone has an opportunity to showcase their spooky attire. Additionally, there is a team category for those who want to team up and craft the most bewitching ensembles imaginable. Participants in both age & team categories have a chance to walk away with cash prizes that will make their Halloween season even more memorable. Overall prizes will also be awarded.

Registration/check-in: 12:00-12:50 pm

Overall Prizes

OWA’s Choice: $100

Best Team Costume: $50

Most Creative: $50

Spookiest: $50

Funniest: $50

Trick-or-Treat

October 28, 29 & 31

4:00-7:00PM

Grab a bag at the clock tower or OWA’s main entrance and head inside Downtown to rack up some candy and keep an eye out for a light-up candy corn that shows you where the candy is!

Nightmare Chambers – The Invasion Haunted House

Fridays thru Sundays

Now thru October 29th, 30th and 31st

Step into the abyss of your deepest fears as Nightmare Chambers presents “The Invasion,” a haunting experience that will shatter the boundaries of your reality and plunge you into extraterrestrial terror.

You encounter creatures that defy description – twisted flesh, metal, and something altogether alien. Their eyes, if they have eyes, fixate on you with an inscrutable malevolence, their unnatural movements sending shivers down your spine. The air is thick with the scent of alien decay, a nauseating smell that clings to your every breath. The flickering lights cast grotesque shadows that dance along the walls, revealing glimpses of the unimaginable horrors lurking just beyond your sight.

“The Invasion” is not just a haunted house; it’s a descent into the depths of a cosmic nightmare, a journey that will haunt your dreams long after you escape its clutches. Will you survive the invasion, or become a permanent resident of this twisted realm?

https://visitowa.com/halloween/

