‘It’s tragic’: Baldwin County man charged with electronic solicitation of a young girl

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - This week, some parents in Baldwin County informed Bay Minette police of nude images they discovered on their children’s phones.

Those children are all students at Bay Minette Elementary School.

BCSO Lieutenant Andrew Ashton says the kids were sharing explicit images among themselves.

“The Bay Minette Police Department reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and our Cyber Crimes Division to basically analyze and process the cellular phones they had recovered,” said Lt. Ashton.

During the processing, investigators noticed a concerning conversation between 65-year-old Timothy Allen Arthur of Little River and a 12-year-old girl.

“The content of the conversation was soliciting this juvenile female for nude photographs of herself, and they were having very explicit sexual conversations as well,” explained Lt. Ashton. “Right now, it appears Arthur was talking and speaking back and forth directly with this specific child.”

On Thursday, Arthur was arrested and charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

Lt. Ashton says Arthur admitted to investigators that he did communicate with the girl, and that he did ask for inappropriate pictures.

“At this time, we don’t know any kind of relationship or anything like that or relation, period. Again-- we’re still in the front end of this investigation,” Lt. Ashton emphasized.

Executive Director Niki Whitaker with the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center says this type of soliciting is a growing problem.

“It is getting younger and younger, and children are able to walk around and have access to pornography and people reaching out to them,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker explains some of the warning signs.

“So what you are looking for is anything that is outside of the norm for them. You know, if you have children that are usually pretty outgoing but all of a sudden they are suddenly withdrawn... you have children who normally make great grades, they’re having a dropping grade,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Lt. Ashton has a grave warning for parents and caregivers.

“Parents need to be proactive of what their children are involved in. Being on Tik Tok, being on any of these social media platforms, it’s sadly very easy for adults and people that have propensities to do these types of crimes to enter chats and kids think they’re just talking to kids,” he stated.

Jail records show Arthur remains in jail on a 10,000 bond. Lt. Ashton says he could face additional charges, Investigators say none of the images were shared on the school’s campus.

