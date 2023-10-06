Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department’s Narcotic and Vice Unit, in collaboration with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, has dismantled a major drug trafficking operation spanning multiple jurisdictions, according to authorities.

Terrance Ball of Mobile and Li Bang of Spanish Fort were apprehended for conspiring to traffic high-grade marijuana in the Mobile area.

As a result of an investigation, law enforcement officers conducted one traffic stop, executed three search warrants and recovered a substantial cache of illegal substances and assets:

34 pounds of high-grade marijuana

More than $13,000 in US Currency

1 vehicle (2022 Toyota Camry)

In addition, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Bang’s residence, leading to the recovery of more than $171,000, officials said. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants, resulting in the confiscation of 191 pounds of marijuana and 14 grams of Fentanyl, they said.

Officials said that, in total, the operation encompassed:

7 search warrants across three jurisdictions

225 pounds of high-grade marijuana (valued at $337,500 at wholesale prices)

$184,487.00 in US Currency

1 vehicle (2022 Toyota Camry)

Arrests were made, including Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Bang, all facing charges related to trafficking marijuana and conspiracy, authories said.

