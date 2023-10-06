Man accused of shooting lover’s husband in Creola skipped trial

CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend’s husband in a shootout back in 2021 is back behind bars. This time, for skipping trial.

Michael Amacker allegedly lived in his girlfriend’s home in Creola but unbeknownst to her husband.

Amacker’s trial was supposed to start last Tuesday, but he was a no show.

The Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a warrant was out for his arrest, and three days later, Mobile and Harrison County Sheriffs found him in D’Iberville, Mississippi, hiding in a residential shed.

The shootout happened in August 2021 inside a home in Creola. It involved a woman named Tracy Reeves, her husband, and Amacker, Reeves’s lover.

Deputies said her husband got into a gun battle in the kitchen with a man he thought was an intruder, but investigators said that man was Amacker. According to deputies, Reeves was letting Amacker live inside the home for more than a year, and her husband never had a clue.

Investigators said both men shot each other. The husband was hit in the chest. Amacker was shot in the leg and elbow. Both were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, court documents revealed investigators tried talking to Reeves that night, but she was “under the influence of methamphetamine and could not make a coherent statement.”

Reeves was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and according to court documents, her case is awaiting a grand jury.

Amacker was charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. He’s back in Metro without bond.

His trial was rescheduled for February 2024.

