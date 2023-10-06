Advertise With Us
Mobile man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer rig on Hamilton Boulevard

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James F. Orourke, 80, was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Focus he was driving struck the load being hauled by the 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Danny J. Bascle, 42, of Houma, La. Orourke was pronounced deceased on scene.

ALEA said the crash occurred on Hamilton Boulevard in Mobile.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

