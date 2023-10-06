Much needed rain ahead of cold front

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got some much needed rain on the radar this morning, just wish it was enough to really make a major impact with our drought, but it won’t be. Our next chance for rain will come late next week. Most of the rain will appear this morning, but a few more showers will show up this afternoon and evening but your best shot to get wet is during the morning hours.

The showers this morning are ahead of a powerful cold front that will actually bring fall air into the area tonight and into the weekend. Winds will get pretty breezy tonight and through the day on Saturday. They could be gusting up to 30mph out of the north. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon, but will drop to the mid to upper 70s this weekend with mornings back down to the low 50s on Sunday morning. Make sure you remember long pants! It’s been a while since we’ve needed those.

