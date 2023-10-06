Advertise With Us
Hire One

Much needed rain ahead of cold front

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got some much needed rain on the radar this morning, just wish it was enough to really make a major impact with our drought, but it won’t be. Our next chance for rain will come late next week. Most of the rain will appear this morning, but a few more showers will show up this afternoon and evening but your best shot to get wet is during the morning hours.

The showers this morning are ahead of a powerful cold front that will actually bring fall air into the area tonight and into the weekend. Winds will get pretty breezy tonight and through the day on Saturday. They could be gusting up to 30mph out of the north. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon, but will drop to the mid to upper 70s this weekend with mornings back down to the low 50s on Sunday morning. Make sure you remember long pants! It’s been a while since we’ve needed those.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths

Latest News

Much needed rain ahead of cold front
Much needed rain ahead of cold front
Showers possible overnight
Showers possible overnight
Showers possible overnight
Showers possible overnight
A taste of fall on the way
A taste of fall on the way