Nextdoor’s Treat Map returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The trick or treat map is back! Chances are you’re familiar with the Nextdoor trick or treating digital map. The social networking site helps you find which neighborhoods are handling out sweets this Halloween.

Whether you’re dressing up or handing treats, Nextdoor bringing back its interactive Treat Map to help you plan for Halloween.

If you’re new to the site you’ll need to create an account, and that means handing over your name, email address, phone number and home address.

The map allows users to drop pins on their homes to showcase Halloween decorations and indicate they are participating.

Users can also explore other neighborhoods to find the best trick-or-treating spots and most festive streets.

This year the map has a new feature where you can share favorite neighborhoods, routes, and posts with friends.

There is also an allergy free icon which looks like a lightbulb to let families know if a house is giving out goodies to cater for allergies.

Nextdoor says it’s trying to help families maximize their fun and make it convenient for school night Halloween celebrations.

Local businesses can also get in on the festive Treat Map fun this year.

Local business owners can brew some BOO-tiful experiences by engaging with their local community on the seasonal map. Showcase your storefront on the Treat Map and offer special promotions for those who drop by in costume. Participating businesses will not only spread joy but also gain exposure among neighbors.

Tips for a spooktacular Treat Map experience:

Stay safe: Always prioritize safety. Stick to well-lit areas and only visit homes that are participating on the Treat Map.

Respect privacy: Be mindful that not all neighbors may want to participate. Only visit houses that have opted in.

Follow local guidelines: Adhere to any local guidelines or recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone.

Head to the Nextdoor app or visit nextdoor.com/halloween to get the whole neighborhood to join in on the fun.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.