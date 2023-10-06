Advertise With Us
Perspectives: Return of Carnival cruises to Mobile

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, talk about the return of Carnival cruises to Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A year after the Carnival Ecstasy made its final voyage out the Port City, Carnival cruises are returning to Mobile.

The Carnival Spirit is a larger ship with more amenities and offers longer cruises to more destinations. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, join us on “Perspectives” to discuss what it took to make it all happen. They talk about the economic impact and how the Spirit is different from the previous Carnival ships that called Mobile home.

