The Archdiocese of Mobile releases statement regarding online petition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Archdiocese of Mobile released a statement on Friday, Oct 6 regarding an online petition to have prominent members of the church removed including Archbishop Thomas Rodi, Father Bry Shields, and McGill-Toolen principal Michelle Haas.

The Archdiocese of Mobile has been asked about its reaction to an online petition calling for new leadership.

First, the Archdiocese joins with those who have concerns about the case involving Alex Crow and are frustrated by unanswered questions. We all express frustration differently, and as the investigation by civil authorities, with the cooperation of the Archdiocese and others, continues in its quest to provide more answers, some of that frustration has taken the form of protest, petition, and blame. This is our human nature and our right in a democracy, and the Archdiocese respects that. However, online forums have limitations in a case such as this. It is unclear where all those who signed the petition live, even whether they live in the Archdiocese or elsewhere in the country or the world. As stated on its own website, change.org is an “open platform” that “represents the many opinions of millions of people,” that may be national or global in scope. In other words, reaction to a “local” petition is not necessarily restricted to local response and is quite likely to elicit response from those nationally, and even globally, that may have other unrelated grievances.

Second, the Archdiocese ministers to and provides programs for over 100,000 of its members. Under the leadership of Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi since 2008, school and parish officials have responded to every complaint of misconduct with the full force of the office within -- and with respect for -- canon and civil laws. Archbishop Rodi has said before, and reiterates again, that when he came to Mobile 15 years ago, he could not guarantee there would be no cases of sexual misconduct, but he did guarantee that it would not be tolerated. He has kept that promise and continues to honor it.

Finally, as a reminder, the Archdiocese immediately reported the departure to Europe of Alex Crow with a young McGill-Toolen graduate to civil authorities out of an abundance of caution. Those authorities opened an investigation at that time, with which we have fully cooperated and continue to cooperate. We also continue to believe that law enforcement is in the best position to investigate and provide the most complete information, as opposed to online or other public forums.