Carnival Spirit welcomes passengers for inaugural voyage out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Arriving early Friday morning -- Carnival’s Spirit -- made herself right at home at the Alabama Cruise Terminal. Larger than life -- it’s something the Port City hasn’t seen in a year.

It was a true Mobile welcome -- the Excelsior Band doing their thing -- as passengers boarded ship on her inaugural voyage out of the Port City.

Stepping aboard was just as exciting. The first passengers -- all the way from Lafayette, Indiana -- Rick & Helen Moschinger -- had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

“Actually it’s kind of crazy -- we weren’t expecting it... It’s a lot of fun! Shelby: Did you sign up or did you win something to be the first? -- No just someone came up to us and said how would you like to be the first -- okay,” said Rick.

“It was almost overwhelming to have everybody there -- the captain there -- everybody applauding. It was pretty emotional,” said Helen.

FOX 10′s Shelby Myers took a tour of the ship, which boasts more than 630 balcony rooms, a water park, and way more amenities than a ship of mobile has ever had.

“If you can’t get excited about this -- I don’t know what it’s going to take to get you excited. It’s a happy Friday in Mobile with Carnival,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We continue to work with Carnival to attract bigger ships year-round. It’s definitely a team effort.”

Carnival equally excited about the opportunities in returning to the Mobile market.

“Carnival is so excited to be in Mobile, Alabama. This is one of the crew’s favorite ports. They love to work out of Mobile -- because the guests or so amazingly awesome,” said Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Vice Pres. of Guest Operations. “We have short cruises -- we have six and eight day cruises... we also have some long cruises that are going to be going to Aruba and Jamaica. Who can beat that?”

We’ll be sharing the Spirit with Alaska six months out of the year.

