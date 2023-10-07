Fall-like weather reaches the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The fall-like weather has finally reached the Gulf Coast and is expected to last for a few days. This weekend, temperatures will be mild with afternoons in the 70s and cool mornings around 50 degrees. Dry conditions are expected until Tuesday, but moisture will return on Wednesday, bringing the first significant rain chance in a long time.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING:

Today, there is a danger of fires due to the combination of very dry conditions and a brisk northerly wind. A red flag warning has been issued, and it is not recommended to burn anything. Fires can spread rapidly in these dry conditions.

Much of the Gulf Coast is currently experiencing severe drought, and there is no rain in the forecast through Tuesday.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Skies will gradually clear through the weekend, leading to sunny conditions late on Sunday. For now, there will be thin high clouds on Saturday with no chance of rain.

Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s on Saturday afternoon, then drop to near 50 degrees on Sunday morning, with some areas in the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be slightly cooler, with highs in the middle 70s.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Dry conditions will continue until Tuesday, when a substantial amount of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move into the area. The cold front that passed through on Friday will stall in the southern Gulf in the coming days. This stalled front, combined with tropical moisture, will slowly advance north through the Gulf on Tuesday. An area of low pressure will develop and move ashore on Wednesday, bringing a good chance of rain. The exact amount of rainfall is still uncertain, but most models indicate that a significant portion of the Gulf Coast will receive substantial rainfall. We will provide regular updates on this forecast in the coming days.

