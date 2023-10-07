Advertise With Us
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash

A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.(WTOC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the man was riding a motorcycle south on State Road 85 coming up on the intersection of Antioch Road around 12:27 p.m. They said at that time, there was a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading north on State Road.

The pickup truck reportedly began turning left onto Antioch Road into the path of the motorcycle, which troopers report had the steady green light, and the two vehicles crashed.

Troopers said a Chevy Silverado was stopped on Antioch Road at the intersection and was hit by debris from the Dodge Ram.

Investigators said the 25-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and riding gear, but passed away from the collision. Troopers said the driver of the Dodge Ram reported minor injuries. The crash investigation is ongoing.

