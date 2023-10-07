Advertise With Us
Hattiesburg woman arrested, charged with felony child abuse

A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.
(Timothy Doherty | Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 44-year-old Hattiesburg woman was arrested Friday and charged with felony child abuse.

Holly DeLoach was arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department officers and officially charged with “felonious abuse and/or battering of a child.”

It was not clear whether a second entry, “child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm, intentional,” was a second charge or amplification of the initial one.

According to the inmate roster at the Forrest County Jail, DeLoach was arrested and charged on the same day the crime occurred.

